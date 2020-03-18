Russian rouble plunges to four-year low on falling oil prices

MOSCOW, March 18 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble dropped to a four-year low against the dollar on Wednesday, tracking oil prices as Russian markets were hit by volatile trading amid uncertainty over the spread of the coronavirus.

At 0727 GMT, the rouble was 2% weaker against the dollar at 76.90 RUBUTSTN=MCX, after earlier briefly reaching 79.22, its weakest mark versus the greenback since February 2016.

The rouble had lost 2% to trade at 84.59 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.5% at $28.3 a barrel.

Against the backdrop of falling oil prices, the rouble has no chance to grow, said Alor Broker analyst Alexei Antonov.

"We are still expecting the Russian currency to depreciate closer to the 80 mark [against the dollar]," he said.

The coronavirus epidemic has now killed more than 8,000 people worldwide, with close to 200,000 cases having been recorded.

"Investor behaviour on global markets remains tentative due to uncertainty over the duration of coronavirus-related restrictive measures," said Anton Startsev, chief analyst at Olma Brokerage, in a note.

Russian stock indexes were down, with the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS falling below 900 points for first time in four years, reaching its lowest since June 2016.

The RTS was down 3.8% to 899.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.3% lower at 2,196.4 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, editing by Louise Heavens)

