Russian rouble pares recent losses, MOEX hits record high

MOSCOW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Tuesday, paring some of the losses it incurred so far this year, while the benchmark MOEX stock index reached a fresh all-time high amid rising oil prices.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% stronger against the dollar at 74.14 RUBUTSTN=MCX, still far away from the levels of around 62 seen a year ago before the COVID-19 pandemic and a crash in prices for oil, Russia's main export.

"The dollar may be set for a correction today, which could help the rouble strengthen to 74," Sberbank CIB said in a note.

"Risk assets, including the rouble, should get a boost from the incoming administration's plan for economic stimulus, which will be presented this Thursday."

Versus the euro, the rouble had gained 0.6% to trade at 90.31 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The finance ministry is in focus as it will release details of treasury bond auctions due on Wednesday. OFZ bonds are popular among foreign investors and demand for them serves as a gauge of attitude towards Russian assets.

The rouble has largely shrugged off a recent surge in oil prices as Russian assets have come under pressure recently after U.S. intelligence agencies said Russia was likely to have been behind a string of hacks identified last month that gained access to several federal agencies.

Brent crude oil <LCOc1 was up 0.7% at $56.06 a barrel, hovering above levels of around $51.50 seen in late 2020 and buttressing Russian stocks.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX hit yet another record high of 3,520.66, before retreating slightly to 3,514.9, up around 1% on the day.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 1.8% to 1,492.8 points, its highest since late February 2020.

