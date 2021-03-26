Russian rouble pares losses in the absence of new U.S. sanctions

MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed past 76 versus the dollar on Friday, heading away from 2021 lows it touched two days ago, as the market saw some relief from the absence of new sanctions against Moscow that the United States threatened to impose this week.

Russian assets have been under pressure since U.S. President Joe Biden said last week that Russian President Vladimir Putin will "pay a price" and was expected to slap sanctions in coming days that could range from freezing the U.S. assets of Russians to curbing Moscow's ability to issue sovereign debt.

But, appearing before reporters for more than an hour on Thursday, Biden did not touch upon the sanctions against Russia.

At 0749 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 75.87 RUBUTSTN=MCX, heading away from 76.98, its weakest since mid-November, hit on Wednesday.

The rouble firmed 0.4% to 89.37 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, moving closer to its strongest level since August of 86.5150 it hit in mid-March.

"In the near term, the rouble is more likely than not to continue recovering and close the gap with EM FX," VTB Capital said in a note.

"However, given the slump in oil prices and the decline in international OFZ holdings, our model suggests that the room is limited."

The share of foreign investors among holders of Russia's OFZ treasury bonds fell in February to its lowest since May 2016, data showed on Thursday, and analysts warned it may shrink further amid risks of fresh U.S. sanctions against Moscow.

Prices for oil, Russia's key export, were away from their highest since early 2020 of $71.38 hit on March 8 but were up 1.6% on the day at $62.92 per barrel O/R.

Together with the absence of new sanctions, this helped Russian stock indexes recover after losses of the past week.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 2.5% to 1,452.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.6% higher at 3,493.7 points, moving towards an all-time high of 3,602.18 it touched early last week.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, additional reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.