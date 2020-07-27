Russian rouble pares gains vs dollar, hits 16-week low vs euro

Updates prices

MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble dropped to a 16-week low against the euro on Monday and pared gains to trade flat versus the U.S. dollar as uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic and U.S.-China relations continued to plague global markets.

By 1357 GMT, the rouble had lost 0.9% to trade at 84.32 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, its weakest since April 2, and was flat against the dollar at 71.72RUBUTSTN=MCX.

A weak dollar supported the rouble in early trade, but falling oil prices and fears that a growing number of new coronavirus cases could hinder the global economic recovery gave the Russian currency little cause to strengthen.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing continued to escalate as China took over the premises of the U.S. consulate in Chengdu in a retaliatorymove, adding to the strain on risk assets.

Domestically, the rouble is set to lose the boost of month-end tax payments that usually prompt export-focused companies to convert foreign currency revenue to meet local liabilities.

Upcoming dividend payments by some major Russian companies, which prompt recipients to convert roubles into foreign currency, could also harm the rouble's prospects, said Dmitry Polevoy, chief economist at the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

"In the short term, especially in the face of any negative external triggers, the rouble could remain under pressure not only in relation to the U.S. dollar, but also to the bi-currency basket," he said.

Russia's central bank on Friday sought to support the country's flagging economy by cutting its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to a record low of 4.25%. Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.9% at $42.94 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were higher. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.0% to 1,268.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.9% higher at 2,887.7 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, editing by Ed Osmond)

