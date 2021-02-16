Russian rouble nears 1-month high vs dollar as oil prices climb

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened on Tuesday, hovering near a one-month high against the U.S. dollar, as vaccination progress added to investors' recovery hopes and lifted commodity currencies.

At 0720 GMT, the rouble gained 0.2% to 73.21 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX, hovering near 73.1250, its strongest level since Jan. 14 that it touched in the previous session.

Against the euro, the rouble was 0.1% stronger at 88.89 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil futures LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, were up 0.4% at $63.52 a barrel. Oil prices rose as a cold front shut wells and refineries in Texas, the biggest crude producing state in the United States, the world's biggest oil producer. O/R

The rouble can "try to attack" the 73 level against the dollar but its firming beyond that looks unlikely in the short term, Otkritie Bank said.

Russia's month-end taxes that usually prompt export-focused companies to convert their FX into rouble to meet local duties are seen supporting the Russian currency by the end of this month.

Its upside, however, is limited by recently intensified geopolitical woes and fears of new sanctions against Moscow and its possible retaliation. A year ago, the rouble traded at around 63 against the dollar and 69 versus the euro.

The Russian foreign minister said last week that Russia would be ready to sever ties with the European Union if the bloc imposed painful economic sanctions.

Russian stock indexes were stable.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 0.2% to 1,499.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was flat at 3,482.3 points, not from an all-time high of 3,520.66 it touched on Jan. 12.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

