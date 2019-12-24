Russian rouble near strongest levels since 2018, Gazprom shares up

MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed slightly in light trade on Tuesday, lacking new drivers, while shares in gas giant Gazprom outperformed the broader market ahead of its board meeting.

At 0727 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% firmer against the dollar at 62.20 RUBUTSTN=MCX, trading near its strongest level since mid-2018 of 62.01 hit last week.

Against the euro, the rouble gained 0.2% to 68.93 EURRUBTN=MCX, hovering not far from its strongest level since March 2018 of 68.79 touched on Friday.

The rouble has enjoyed support from month-end tax payments that usually prompt export-focused companies to convert their foreign currency revenues to meet local duties. But as taxes near an end and Western markets prepare for Christmas, activity on the Russian market is fading.

"Amid a deficit of external signals the market will prefer consolidation to some rapid move in a particular direction," Otkritie Brokerage said.

Russian stock indexes were higher, mirroring moves in oil prices. Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.2% at $66.52 a barrel. O/R

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.2% to 1,537.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% higher at 3,036.0 points.

Gazprom shares traded 0.4% higher on the day at 255.95 roubles per piece GAZP.MM, pricing in news about the Moscow-Kiev gas deal, U.S. sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and the board meeting due later on Tuesday.

