Russian rouble near 2-week high ahead of govt bond auctions

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed in early trade on Tuesday, heading towards a two-week high versus the dollar ahead of auctions of Russian treasury bonds popular among foreign investors.

At 0723 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 68.80 RUBUTSTN=MCX, a level last seen on June 11.

Versus the euro, the rouble gained 0.2% to trade at 77.71 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The finance ministry's two OFZ bond auctions were in focus after the central bank's decision to slash rates to record lows last week and its hint that rates can go even lower.

Lower rates drive lower bond yields, which move inversely to price. Demand for OFZ bonds is seen as a gauge of investors' sentiment towards Russian assets. Foreign investors' share among OFZ holders is near 30%.

The rouble also saw some support from month-end tax payments that usually prompt export-focused companies to convert their dollar revenues to meet local liabilities.

The rising tally of new coronavirus cases in the United States and other countries remains the risk factor for the rouble, Nordea Bank said.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.3% at $43.19 a barrel, buttressing Russian stocks ahead of Russia's state holidays on Wednesday when the market will be closed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.4% to 1,273.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.7% higher at 2,783.0 points.

