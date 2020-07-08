Russian rouble mixed as bond auction yields record demand

Adds result of bond auction

MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed slightly against the U.S. dollar, but weakened against the euro on Wednesday, as a treasury bond auction attracted record demand on the local market.

At 1515 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 71.28 RUBUTSTN=MCX, climbing away from a near seven-week low the previous day. It was down 0.2% against the euro at 80.74 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The finance ministry sold 64.32 billion roubles ($902.83 million) OFZ treasury bonds maturing in 2026 at an auction earlier on Wednesday. Demand for the bond reached 264.8 billion roubles, a record high.

Oil prices were steady on Wednesday, as rising U.S. crude inventories and an increase in U.S. coronavirus infections put the brakes on a recent recovery sparked by easing lockdowns. O/R

The rouble has weakened in recent days due to a fall in daily sales of foreign currency by the finance ministry and due to investors converting rouble dividend payouts into foreign currency.

Alexei Antonov, head analyst at Alor Brokerage, said he expected the rouble to remain in range of 71 to 72.50 against the greenback in the short-term, before slipping again.

Russian stock indexes were lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.4% to 1,243.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% lower at 2,815.3 points.

($1 = 71.2428 roubles)

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Edmund Blair and Mark Potter)

