Russian rouble locks in gains ahead of OFZ bond auctions

MOSCOW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble opened steady ahead of two treasury bond auctions on Wednesday, holding on to strong gains made in the previous session on hopes for global economic recovery and as tight supply expectations drove oil prices higher.

At 0752 GMT, the rouble was steady against the dollar at 73.51 RUBUTSTN=MCX, after touching a more than one-week high of 73.3750 in early trade.

It was also flat at 89.73 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.7% at $57.0 a barrel, earlier reaching its highest mark since February last year.

Oil prices rose on a larger than expected decline in U.S. crude inventories and Saudi Arabia's saying it planned to cut output by an extra 1 million barrels per day in February and March.

The rouble and Russian stocks were likely to continue their upward movement early in the session, said Veles Capital analyst Elena Kozhukhova.

"Even in overbought conditions, the market is unlikely to detach itself from global optimism," she said.

The finance ministry is in focus as it will offer two OFZ bonds at auctions later on Wednesday. These bonds are popular among foreign investors for their lucrative yields.

The ministry is set to announce its FX selling plan for the month ahead, with a Reuters survey forecasting a drop in regular sales of foreign currency to around $200 million.

"For the rouble, news of continued small foreign currency sales would be more comfortable, although the switch to a currency-buying regime is inevitable with such expensive oil," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment and Locko-Invest.

Russian stock indexes were climbing.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.5% to 1,493.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% higher at 3,479.2 points, just shy of an all-time high.

