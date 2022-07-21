Russian rouble little changed ahead of expected rate cut

July 21 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was flat in volatile early morning trading on Thursday, ahead of a central bank meeting scheduled on Friday where it is expected to cut interest rates once more.

At 0720 GMT, the rouble was trading at 55.06 against the U.S. dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX, down 0.1%, and was up 0.7% to trade at 55.93 against the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The currency had been down as much as 3.5% against the greenback in frantic first minutes of trading in Moscow.

Russia's central bank is set to meet on Friday, with analysts expecting a rate cut of 50 basis points to 9%.

Strict currency restrictions and falling imports have pushed the rouble to multi-year highs despite the West's imposition of sweeping sanctions against Moscow.

But the surging rouble has caused a bout of deflation in the Russian economy and worried policymakers. Weekly inflation statistics published Wednesday evening showed another period of falling prices, with annual inflation in the Russian economy now running at 15.4%.

That is far off the worst-case predictions that price rises could top 30% this year and has giving the central bank cover to sharply cut rates following an emergency hike to 20% in the days after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Regular tax payments also pushed the rouble higher, analysts said, as large companies convert their foreign currency earnings into roubles to pay tax bills.

Russia's stock markets opened lower on Thursday.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.5% to 1171.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.3% lower at 2048.8 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Editing by Uttaresh.V)

