Russian rouble inches up ahead of OFZ bond auctions

MOSCOW, May 12 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble edged higher on Wednesday ahead of two OFZ treasury bond auctions, with investors keeping an eye on U.S. inflation data amid concerns that a faster-than-expected economic rebound would spark a surge in inflation.

At 0743 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 74.00 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.2% to trade at 89.84 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The weakening global dollar and a slight revival in oil prices offer moderate support to the rouble and should keep it near 74 to the greenback, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.8% at $69.09 a barrel.

The release of U.S. April inflation data will be key for gauging whether or not the Federal Reserve will be begin raising interest rates ahead of schedule, BCS Global Markets said.

"Markets may be pricing in a disappointment, though further downside could be seen," BCS added in a note.

Inflation fears are a secondary concern for the Russian market, said Veles Capital analysts, with geopolitics and oil prices the main drivers.

Russia's finance ministry will offer two OFZ bonds at auctions on Wednesday. These bonds are popular among foreign investors for their lucrative yields.

Russian stock indexes were climbing.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.6% to 1,562.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.5% higher at 3,670.9 points.

E-commerce firm Ozon OZON.O was included in the MSCI Russia Index, in line with analyst forecasts.

