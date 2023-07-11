Russian rouble inches up against dollar, slips vs yuan

July 11 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened on Tuesday, moving further away from a more than 15-month low hit last week after a slump triggered by an aborted armed mutiny.

Capital controls and shrinking imports have helped insulate the rouble against geopolitics during the more than 16 months since Russia invaded Ukraine, but mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's aborted march towards Moscow on June 24 reverberated through markets and raised questions about President Vladimir Putin's grip on power.

At 0700 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 90.0 RUBUTSTN=MCX. It hit 93.85 on July 6, its weakest point since March 28, 2022.

The rouble had gained 0.2% to trade at 99.2 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had shed 0.06% against the yuan to 12.491 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Seeking to project an aura of calm, Russian authorities have blamed the rouble's slump -- it fell around 10% from its June 23 close to its trough on July 6 -- on falling export revenues and recovering imports, but analysts acknowledge the impact of domestic political concerns and increased net capital outflows.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.5% at $78.04 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.0% at 1,003 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% higher at 2,864 points.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans)

