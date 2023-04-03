Russian rouble ignores oil price jump to sink to 11-month low

By 1101 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% weaker against the dollar at 78.11 RUBUTSTN=MCX, its weakest mark since April 20, 2022.

It was 0.8% lower at 84.91 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and had shed 0.5% against the yuan to 11.33 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The rouble will continue to rise smoothly this week to the 77-79 range, said Promsvyazbank analyst Egor Zhilnikov.

"Demand for foreign currency among banks remains elevated," said Zhilnikov. "At the same time, the supply of dollars will decrease due to the low activity of exporters due to the start of the month factor."

Month-end tax payments that usually see exporters convert foreign exchange revenues into roubles tend to support the Russian currency. They were due last week.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 5.7% at $84.5 a barrel, hitting a near four-week high and supporting Russian stock indexes.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.9% higher at 2,471.8 points, reaching 2,481.59 points in early trade, its strongest mark since Sept. 6, 2022.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was steady at 996.9 points.

Moscow Exchange MOEX.MM, Russia's largest bourse, on Monday said it was launching futures trading in Indian rupees and Emirati dirhams from April 4, part of a wider finance and trade shift by Moscow towards countries that have not imposed sanctions over Russia's actions in Ukraine.

"We are seeing client requests for a fast response from the side of infrastructure due to the rapidly changing conditions on global markets," said Maria Patrikeyeva, head of the exchange's futures market, in a statement.

Shares in state lender VTB VTBR.MM rose over 4% after the bank said it would publish financial results for 2022 this week, with investors hoping to see evidence of an improved capital situation ahead of a planned secondary public offering (SPO).

