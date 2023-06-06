News & Insights

Russian rouble hovers near 81 vs dollar after Ukraine dam breach

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

June 06, 2023 — 02:43 am EDT

Written by Alexander Marrow for Reuters ->

June 6 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble steadied near 81 against the dollar on Tuesday, showing limited reaction to the breaching of a major Soviet-era dam in the Russian-controlled part of southern Ukraine.

Floodwaters surged out across the war zone after what both Ukraine and Russia said was an intentional attack by the other's forces.

At 0636 GMT, the rouble was unchanged against the dollar at 80.99 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.2% to trade at 86.95 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It was steady at 11.37 against the yuan CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export had hit a more than one-month high in the previous session, supporting the rouble. On Tuesday, it was down 0.9% at $76.06 a barrel.

The rouble also has support from higher FX sales by Russian firms that are accumulating cash for dividend payments.

The market is looking ahead to Friday, when the central bank is widely expected to keep rates on hold at 7.5%.

