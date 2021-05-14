Russian rouble hovers near 74 vs dollar, stocks inch higher

MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble stabilised near 74 against the dollar on Friday, lacking momentum to firm further amid steady oil prices, while the MOEX stock index headed back to an all-time high hit this week.

At 0748 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger at 74.00 to the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX, remaining in the range of 73.8-74.7 for the fourth day in a row.

Against the euro, the rouble eased 0.2% to 89.65 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The battered rouble has stabilised recently as fears of more imminent sanctions against Russia have faded, but the Russian currency remains under pressure due to geopolitical risk.

In 2020, when oil prices hovered near current levels, the rouble was around 61 versus the dollar and 68 against the euro.

The rouble has room to firm as it remains undervalued given current oil price levels, Promsvyazbank said in a note.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.1% at $67.09 a barrel, lending support to Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 0.4% to 1,553.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% higher at 3,645.2 points, leaning towards an all-time high of 3,713.49 it touched on Monday.

Shares in Rosneft ROSN.MM underperformed the market and slid 0.5% on the day after Russia's largest oil producer reported a $2 billion net profit for the first quarter.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jan Harvey)

