Russian rouble holds around 61 vs dollar

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was trading down slightly on Wednesday, holding close to 61 against the U.S. dollar after briefly hitting one-month highs during yesterday's session.

At 0703 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 61.03 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.4% to trade at 61.22 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. Against the Chinese yuan the Russian currency was down 0.1% at 8.382 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The Russian rouble has been the world's best performing currency this year, as strict capital controls have pushed it higher despite Moscow being hit with unprecedented Western sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina on Tuesday said there was to further soften capital controls, which force exporters to convert their hard currency earnings into roubles and limit FX cash withdrawals.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was flat at $95.35 a barrel, having traded above $97 at the start of the week.

Banki.ru Chief Analyst Bogdan Zvarich said the rouble could fade in the coming sessions.

"The currency may be under pressure following yesterday's correction in oil prices, which could see the rouble attempt to return to the range of 61.5-62 against the U.S. dollar," he said in a research note.

Russian stock indexes were down at the open on Wednesday, also dipping from month-high levels. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS had lost 0.5% to 1137.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% lower at 2,203.1 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.