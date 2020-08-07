Russian rouble holds above three-month low versus dollar

By 1240 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% lower against the dollar at 73.40 RUBUTSTN=MCX. It was clear of the low of 74.68, which it hit on Monday and was its weakest since early May.

Against the euro, the rouble was 0.3% stronger at 86.75 EURRUBTN=MCX.

"We think the rouble will likely weaken to 74 today amid a negative external backdrop and investor caution going into the weekend amid elevated geopolitical risks," said analysts from Sberbank CIB, the investment arm of Russia's largest lender.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday sweeping bans on U.S. transactions with China's ByteDance, the owner of video-sharing app TikTok, and Tencent 0700.HK, the operator of WeChat, starting in 45 days.

Adding to the pressure, Trump administration officials have also urged the president to delist Chinese companies that trade on U.S. exchanges and fail to meet U.S. auditing requirements by January 2022.

Rising coronavirus cases globally and lingering fears of a second wave also pressured the rouble.

"The rouble may weaken towards 76 versus the dollar but its further moves will depend on oil prices and Russian OFZ treasury bonds," said Valentin Zhurba, head of investment at MKB private bank.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.1% at $45.04 a barrel, providing little momentum for Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.4% to 1,282.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.4% lower at 2,988.5 points.

Shares in Russia's second-largest lender, VTB VTBR.MM, fell 2.3% after the state-run bank reported a 93% drop in second-quarter profit.

