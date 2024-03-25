News & Insights

Russian rouble hits one-week low vs dollar after deadly Moscow attack

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

March 25, 2024 — 03:37 am EDT

Written by Alexander Marrow for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, March 25 (Reuters) - The rouble hit a one-week low past 93 to the dollar on Monday as the Russian market reopened after a deadly shooting rampage near Moscow on Friday evening, with the Russian currency supported by high oil prices and month-end tax payments.

Russia lowered flags to half-mast for a day of mourning and charged four men it accused of gunning down scores of people at a concert outside Moscow on Friday night in the deadliest attack inside Russia for two decades.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was unchanged against the dollar at 92.81 RUBUTSTN=MCX, having dipped to a one-week low in early trade. It had lost 0.1% to trade at 100.36 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and shed 0.3% against the yuan to 12.78 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Investors were also reacting to Friday's interest rate hold at 16%. The Bank of Russia warned that inflationary pressure remained high and that tight monetary conditions would be maintained for a long time to try to return inflation to the bank's 4% target.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4% at $85.76 a barrel.

The rouble should also be supported this week by month-end taxes that usually see exporters convert foreign currency revenues to pay local liabilities.

Russian stock indexes were lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.5% to 1,107.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.4% lower at 3,259.5 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
