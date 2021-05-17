Russian rouble hits one-week high vs dollar

MOSCOW, May 17 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened to a one-week high versus the dollar on Monday, supported by high oil prices and limited geopolitical risks.

At 0743 GMT, the rouble was up 0.2% against the dollar at 73.89 RUBUTSTN=MCX, having earlier touched 73.71, its strongest since May 10.

It had gained 0.2% to trade at 89.69 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.3% at $68.5 a barrel.

High oil prices should help the rouble strengthen against major world currencies during the session and move it to the lower half of the 73-75 range versus the dollar, Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank, said in a note.

Geopolitical risks have plagued the rouble in recent months. On Friday, the Russian government said it had officially deemed the United States and the Czech Republic "unfriendly" states.

However, expectations of a summit between President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden next month have eased concerns of late.

The geopolitical discount in the rouble remains significant. In early 2020, when oil prices, one of the main drivers of the rouble's exchange rate, were near current levels of around $67 a barrel, the rouble stood at around 61 to the dollar and 68 against the euro.

The start of a month-end tax period that usually prompts export-focused companies to convert their foreign currency into roubles to meet local liabilities also buttressed the rouble.

Russian stock indexes were steady after data showed China's factory output slowed in April, a risk for the global economic recovery.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was flat at 1,549.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% lower at 3,634.5 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Pravin Char)

