Russian rouble hits more than 6-month high vs euro as oil prices rebound

By 1438 GMT, the rouble had gained 0.2% to trade at 87.82 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, earlier hitting 87.7000, its strongest mark since Sept. 2, 2020.

The rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 73.69 RUBUTSTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.9% at $68.11 a barrel.

"In the absence of any new external negativity, we still assume slow growth of the rouble in the coming days and weeks," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest.

The finance ministry enjoyed demand of 86 billion roubles ($1.17 billion) at two OFZ auctions, selling 43 billion roubles worth of bonds.

The government's OFZ bonds used to be popular among foreign investors for their yields, but the share of foreigners holding OFZs fell to 22% by the end of February, down from more than 30% before the pandemic.

The ministry on Wednesday said it may cut borrowings by 600-700 billion roubles this year.

Concerns that a faster-than-expected economic rebound in the United States would spark a surge in inflation eased on Wednesday after data showed underlying consumer prices remained tepid in February.

Russian stock indexes hit local highs before paring gains.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.3% to 1,485.3, after a hitting a three-week high. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX had dropped from a near two-month high and was 0.1% lower at 3,474.4.

London-listed global depositary receipts in discount retailer Fix Price FIXPq.L were steady after opening at $9.75 on Wednesday, in line with its initial public offering (IPO) price.

Russia's third largest private lender, Sovcombank, told Reuters it has no immediate plans for an IPO and doesn't intend to bring forward a 2024 deadline.

