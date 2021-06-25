Commodities

Russian rouble hits more than 1-week peak on high oil prices

Alexander Marrow Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

The Russian rouble strengthened on Friday, hitting a more than one-week high versus the dollar, supported by strong oil prices and the prospect of month-end tax payments which usually prompt exporters to convert their foreign currency holdings.

By 1237 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 72.07 RUBUTSTN=MCX, earlier reaching 72.04, its strongest since June 16.

The rouble was supported by the month-end tax period and a move beyond 72 versus the dollar today could not be excluded, Alor Broker said in a note.

It had gained 0.2% to trade at 86.18 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Emerging market assets were also boosted after Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal, raising hopes for an extended rebound in the world's largest economy.

The Belarusian rouble BYN= was marginally firmer after the European Union on Thursday imposed wide-ranging economic sanctions on Belarus for the first time, targeting its main export industries and access to finance a month after it forced a Ryanair flight to land in Minsk.

Belarus sovereign dollar-denominated bonds were unfazed by the latest measures. US25161EAA91=TE, XS2120091991=TE, and although the sanctions package could have been more harmful, Belarusian assets face a tricky few weeks.

"I would expect technicals in Belarus sovereign bonds to stay weak for some time, as many western asset managers are likely to continue gradually reducing the exposure," said Alexey Bulgakov, fixed income analyst at Renaissance Capital.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.2% at $75.71 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.3% to 1,669.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% lower at 3,820.5 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; additional reporting by Karin Strohecker in London; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Carmel Crimmins)

    Most Popular