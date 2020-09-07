Russian rouble hits four-year low versus euro, geopolitical risks in focus

By 1028 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the euro at 90.06 EURRUBTN=MCX, crossing the 90 threshold for the first time since February 2016.

Versus the dollar, the rouble was 1.1% weaker at 76.23 RUBUTSTN=MCX, a near five-month low, with little impetus to regain ground.

"Activity at the start of this week is going to be light, as there is a holiday in the U.S. today. The key event of the week is the ECB's policy meeting, which is scheduled on Thursday," VTB Capital said in a note.

Prices for oil, Russia's main export, shed more than 1.5% after hitting their lowest since July, as Saudi Arabia made the deepest monthly price cuts for supply to Asia in five months and optimism about demand recovery cooled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. O/R

Brent crude LCOc1 was down 1.6% at $41.98 a barrel.

The Belarus crisis remained in focus due to concerns that Russia may intervene, which could trigger more sanctions against Moscow.

Over the weekend, security forces in Belarus detained scores of protesters as authorities cracked down on mass demonstrations against President Alexander Lukashenko.

Market players also kept an eye on Navalny who, according to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, was poisoned with Novichok, the same substance that Britain said was used against a Russian double agent and his daughter in an attack in England in 2018.

Merkel's chief spokesman on Monday said Germany was not ruling out sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.7% to 1,211.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX gained 0.4% to 2,931.8 points.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Alex Richardson)

