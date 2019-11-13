Russian rouble hits four-week low, bond auction cancelled

By Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble touched a four-week low on Wednesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump's much anticipated speech dampened hopes of an interim trade deal with China.

At 1201 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 64.28 RUBUTSTN=MCX, after earlier touching 64.47, its lowest level since Oct. 15. The rouble had lost 0.1% to trade at 70.76 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

In a speech on Tuesday, Trump said a trade deal "could happen soon" between the United States and China, but offered no new details on timings or negotiations.

Alfa Bank said the mood had turned gloomier, citing deteriorating confidence in a trade deal being signed, political turmoil in South America and escalating violence in Hong Kong as reasons to expect the Russian market to struggle on Wednesday.

Russia's finance ministry cancelled a weekly treasury bond auction for the first time since June, citing increased market volatility.

Between 0510 and 0700 GMT, yields on Russia's 10-year OFZ treasury bonds, which moves inversely to their price, rose by eight basis points to 6.55%. As recently as Friday, yields were at their lowest level in more than 11 years of 6.31%. RU10YT=RR

The Ministry of Finance cancelled its 2025 OFZ bond auction, but is still due to hold a second OFZ treasury bond RU52002=MM auction later on Wednesday.

"The fact that the finance ministry did not find sufficient demand was not completely unexpected, but it sends quite an unpleasant signal, about a possible increase in OFZ yields before the end of the year, and also falling demand for rouble assets," said Georgy Vashchenko from Freedom Finance.

Rosbank said the OFZ market is under pressure as positives from external factors are gradually evaporating.

"Expectations of the next Fed rate cut have shifted to September 2020 and uncertainty around the U.S.-China trade deal remains high," the bank said in a note.

Market eyes are focused on U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell today, who is scheduled to give a speech to U.S. lawmakers at 1600 GMT.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.9% at $61.5 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were also down, falling for a fourth consecutive session.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.9% to 1,435.8. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX, which reached a record high of 3,009.1 points last week, was 0.7% lower at 2,929.5.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.