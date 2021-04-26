Russian rouble hits 5-week high as sanction risk ebbs; MOEX touches record peak

MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened on Monday, hitting a five-week high against the dollar, boosted by fading sanction and geopolitical risks after Russia began withdrawing troops from near its border with Ukraine last week.

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's decision to end a hunger strike and the prospect of a summit between President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden in June were also playing in the rouble's favour.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 74.74 RUBUTSTN=MCX, earlier touching 74.63, its strongest mark since March 22.

It had gained 0.3% to trade at 90.41 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

"Ukraine-Russia border tension has eased, Navalny has ended a life threatening hunger strike and a Putin-Biden summit is possible in June; all of which suggest a potential for a mild thaw and mitigate the risk of new sanctions," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

The rouble is set for a promising week with a month-end tax period that generally prompts export-focused companies to convert their foreign currency into roubles to meet local liabilities among the supporting factors, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

"We forecast new attempts by the rouble to move nearer to the 74-mark versus the dollar this week," he added.

The weak rouble, high inflation and geopolitical risks prompted the central bank on Friday to raise its key interest rate to 5%.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1% at $65.48 a barrel.

Russia's stocks, which have lagged other energy dominated bourses this year, edged to record highs.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian stock index .IMOEX was 0.3% higher at 3608.8 points, earlier reaching a record high of 3,612.51 points.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.6% to 1,521.1 points, a near six-week high.

