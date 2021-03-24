Russian rouble hits 2021 low, OFZ bonds hammered by threat of U.S. sanctions

MOSCOW, March 24 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble hit its weakest level this year in jittery trade on Wednesday while rouble-denominated treasury bonds hovered near a one-year low as the market braced for imminent U.S. sanctions against the country.

Russian assets have been under pressure since last week as the country braces for a new round of U.S. sanctions over alleged election meddling, which Moscow denies.

At 0710 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 76.27 RUBUTSTN=MCX after hitting 76.98, its weakest since mid-November.

Versus the euro, the rouble gained 0.1% to 90.34 EURRUBTN=MCX, hovering away from levels around 87 seen before the threat of new sanctions intensified.

U.S. President Joe Biden said a week ago that Russian President Vladimir Putin will "pay a price" and is expected to impose sanctions in coming days that could range from freezing the U.S. assets of Russians to curbing Moscow's ability to issue sovereign debt.

The threat hammered Russian government bonds. Yields on 10-year benchmark government OFZ bonds, which move inversely with their prices, were at 7.21% after jumping to 7.36% on Tuesday RU10YT=RR, their highest since last March.

The sell-off prompted the finance ministry to cancel its weekly OFZ bond auctions on Wednesday, citing increased market volatility.

The rouble looks undervalued, and could firm if sanction risks subside, Promsvyazbank said in a note.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.1% at $61.46 a barrel, though this didn't help Russian stock indexes from extending losses of the past few days.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.6% to 1,427.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.4% lower at 3,454.3 points, having hit an all-time high of 3,602.18 early last week.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

