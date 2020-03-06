Russian rouble hits 14-month low as OPEC+ meets, oil prices dive

By 1049 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% weaker against the dollar at 67.92 RUBUTSTN=MCX, after earlier reaching 68.20, its lowest mark since January 2019.

Against the euro, the rouble had lost 1.2% to trade at 76.78 EURRUBTN=MCX, also a 14-month low.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 4.8% at $47.6 a barrel, its lowest since July 2017.

OPEC holds crunch talks with its allies on Friday in Vienna after the group told Russia and others it wanted an additional 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil cuts until the end of 2020, in order to support prices hit by the coronavirus.

A Russian high-level source told Reuters on Friday that Moscow would not back OPEC's call for extra reductions in oil output and would only agree to extending existing OPEC+ cuts.

"The mood in the world markets on Friday morning remains negative," said Roman Antonov, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank.

"Investors fear a prolonged decline in global economic growth and are overestimating risks."

Risk sentiment swung again on Thursday, said VTB Capital analysts, as markets returned their focus to the spreading fallout of the coronavirus, with numerous announcements of new travel restrictions and event cancellations.

Russia on Thursday evening cancelled its flagship annual St Petersburg International Economic Forum, which was scheduled for June, as a precaution.

Domestically, the rouble could gain some support from reduced daily foreign currency purchases by the finance ministry, which began earlier in the day.

Russian stock indexes were at 18-month lows, hampered by increased risk aversion.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 5.4% at 1,251.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 4.1% lower at 2701.1 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.