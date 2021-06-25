Russian rouble hits 1-week peak on high oil prices

MOSCOW, June 25 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened on Friday, hitting a one-week high versus the dollar, supported by high oil prices and the prospect of tax payments on Monday which usually prompt exporters to convert their foreign currency holdings.

At 0728 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 72.19 RUBUTSTN=MCX, earlier reaching 72.09, its strongest since June 18.

It had gained 0.1% to trade at 86.21 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble strengthened this month after President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to begin cybersecurity and arms control talks, though their summit highlighted discord on those issues, human rights and Ukraine.

It then weakened on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise rates and threats of more Western sanctions against Moscow, but has now recovered most losses.

The rouble did not react to Russia warning Britain on Thursday it would bomb British naval vessels in the Black Sea if there were any further provocative actions by the British navy off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea.

The rouble was supported by the month-end tax period and a move beyond 72 versus the dollar today could not be excluded, Alor Broker said in a note.

Emerging market assets were also boosted after Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal, raising hopes for an extended rebound in the world's largest economy.

The Belarusian rouble BYN= was largely unchanged after the European Union on Thursday imposed wide-ranging economic sanctions on Belarus for the first time, targeting its main export industries and access to finance a month after it forced a Ryanair flight to land in Minsk.

Belarus sovereign dollar-denominated bonds were unfazed by the latest measures. US25161EAA91=TE, XS2120091991=TE.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.1% at $75.65 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were falling.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.1% to 1,663.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% lower at 3,811.9 points.

