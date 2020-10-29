Russian rouble hits 1-month low against dollar as COVID, oil prices weigh

By 1045 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 79.30 RUBUTSTN=MCX after briefly hitting 79.6, a level last seen on Sept. 29.

The rouble looks oversold as the market is driven more by emotion rather than fundamental factors, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest. The rouble is seen ending this year near 75 versus the dollar, he said.

Against the euro, the rouble gained 0.1% to 92.95 EURRUBTN=MCX after touching 93.33, its weakest since early 2016. It traded around 70 seen in early 2020 before the coronavirus wave hit Russia and oil prices fell.

The rouble's struggles mirror a wider trend in emerging market currencies, with rising COVID-19 infections and the resultant health restrictions around the world threatening the global economic recovery and dampening risk appetite.

New cases and deaths both surged to a record high in Russia on Thursday.

Geopolitical factors remained in focus. The rouble felt pressure from expectations that Democrat Joe Biden could win the U.S. presidential election, which may result in new sanctions against Russia, analysts said.

Russian stock indexes extended losses from the previous session, driven by a drop in oil prices on signs a global oil supply glut is growing as fresh coronavirus restrictions are brought in.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.3% to 1,075.2 points, having earlier hit a more than five-month low. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.5% higher at 2,706.0 points, hovering near its lowest since mid-June.

Shares in Sberbank SBER.MM, Russia's largest lender, were 0.5% higher after the bank reported a 74% jump in third-quarter net profit, driven by a revival of corporate and consumer activity.

