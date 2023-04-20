Russian rouble heads higher after slip on oil price drop

(Adds Promsvyazbank comment, central bank details)

By Alexander Marrow

April 20 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened on Thursday, halting a slide that followed falling oil prices in the previous session, and heading towards 81 against the dollar on the promise of support from a favourable upcoming tax period.

By 1414 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% stronger against the dollar at 81.35 and was up 0.2% to 89.45 versus the euro . It had firmed 0.3% to 11.82 against the yuan .

"On the oil negative, the rouble sank by more than half a percent against the dollar yesterday," said Alexei Antonov of Alor Broker. "The Russian currency is trying to recoup part of the losses. Next week will be the peak of the tax period, so buying the dollar against the rouble is very risky."

The rouble should get a delayed boost from this month's higher oil prices, which translate into higher export revenues.

Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, jumped to 2-1/2-month highs after OPEC announced surprise supply target cuts in early April. On Thursday, Brent was down 1.8% at $81.6 a barrel, its weakest mark since May 31.

The rouble is expected to gain support from month-end tax payments that usually lead exporters to convert foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities. Those taxes are due on April 28.

"During today's trading, the dollar will continue to trade in the 81-82 range," Promsvyazbank analysts said in a note. "We expect a gradual activation of exporters on the eve of tax payments, which will support the national currency's positions."

The value of Russia's exports dropped by 35% in the first quarter, under pressure from a Western oil embargo and price cap, the central bank said.

The bank also maintained its hawkish rhetoric on Thursday, with Governor Elvira Nabiullina telling lawmakers inflationary risks needed to decrease to create room for rate cuts, ahead of next week's board meeting.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.4% to 1,019.1 points, a three-month high. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1% higher at 2,631.3 points, a more than one-year high. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Barbara Lewis) ((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: RUSSIA MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1)

