Russian rouble halts sharp slide to pull away from over 5-week lows

By 0736 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% stronger against the dollar at 63.01 RUBUTSTN=MCX, pulling away from its lowest point since May 30 of 64.9525, hit on Wednesday. It had gained 1% to trade at 64.14 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at banki.ru, said he expected the rouble to start recovering during this session. The currency's recent slide is not supported by fundamental factors, he said.

"Supply from exporters continues to stay elevated, while demand from importers and the population is low, which creates a supply overhang of foreign currency on the market and should contribute to the (rouble) strengthening," Zvarich said.

Despite the recent slide, the rouble is still the world's best-performing currency so far this year, boosted by measures - including restrictions on Russian households withdrawing foreign currency savings - taken to shield Russia's financial system from Western sanctions imposed after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Analysts have said the market is anticipating that measures to rein in the currency, such as interventions, may soon be adopted.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1% to 1,112.7 points, after slipping to its weakest mark since May 6 in early trade. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% higher at 2,223.8 points.

(Reporting by Reuters)

