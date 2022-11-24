Russian rouble gains vs dollar with support from month-end taxes

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Thursday, continuing to hover in the range of 60 to 61 per dollar, supported by a favourable month-end tax period and withglobal marketactivity expected to drop off due to U.S. markets being closed for Thanksgiving.

At 0718 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 60.47 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.3% to trade at 62.92 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It was unchanged against the yuan at 8.44 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

"Today we do not expect high volatility on the FX market due to the holiday in the U.S.," said Promsvyazbank analysts in a note. "We do not see clear drivers for the rouble to move out of the 60-61 range to the dollar."

The rouble is supported by a month-end tax period in which exporters usually convert foreign exchange revenue into roubles to pay domestic liabilities.

Oil trickled down on Thursday, hovering around two-month lows, as Group of Seven (G7) nations considered setting a proposed price cap on Russian oil at a level higher than current prices, alleviating concerns over tight supply.

The proposed cap of $65-$70 a barrel is likely to have little immediate effect on Moscow's revenues, as it is broadly in line with what Asian buyers are already paying, five industry sources with direct knowledge of the purchases told Reuters.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.8% at $84.7 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.3% to 1,150.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% lower at 2,209.2 points.

"Our short-term outlook for the Russian market is unchanged – we expect trading to continue in a sideways formation until clear and tangible catalysts for growth emerge," said BCS World of Investments.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow)

