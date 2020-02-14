Russian rouble gains as virus death toll slows

The Russian rouble strengthened on Friday after China reported a slowdown in the number of new coronavirus cases, easing fears over the epidemic and giving riskier markets a tentative reprieve.

At 0752 GMT, the rouble was up 0.3% against the dollar at 63.43 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had also gained 0.3% to trade at 68.76 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The daily death toll in Hubei, the Chinese province where the coronavirus outbreak began, halved and the number of new cases dropped from a record posted the day before.

"The external background in the morning can be called neutral," said Alexei Antonov, an analyst at Alor Brokerage, adding that uncertainty was still a factor.

Market sentiment also improved after a World Health Organization official said the big jump in China's reported cases reflects a decision by authorities there to reclassify a backlog of suspected cases by using patients' chest images, and was not necessarily the "tip of an iceberg" of a wider epidemic.

"The WHO has moderately lifted risk appetite, indicating the higher readings from the new diagnostic methodology did not necessarily indicate a spike in ‘C’-virus cases," BCS Global Markets analysts said in a note.

Markets will closely follow the rouble's progress in the coming months after Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday that Russia will pay a first instalment of 1.2 trillion roubles ($18.9 billion) for the central bank's stake in Sberbank SBER.MM in the spring.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.1% at $56.4 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were up. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.3% to 1,548.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% higher at 3,117.3 points.

($1 = 63.4455 roubles)

