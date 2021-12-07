Russian rouble gains ahead of Biden-Putin talks

Updates prices, adds analyst comments, stocks

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Tuesday ahead of a video call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden later in the day, with the threat of new sanctions against Moscow lingering over the talks.

Biden will warn Putin of severe economic consequences should Russia go ahead with an invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. administration official said on Monday, sending the Russian currency into the red in the late trading hours.

By 0717 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 74.12 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.2% to trade at 83.68 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

BCS Global Markets said the United States firing threats across the Kremlin's bow on the eve of the summit arguably inflames rather than defuses tension and erodes hope for finding common ground.

The call between Biden and Putin comes as the United States tries to head off Russia from launching military action against Ukraine. Kyivand the West say Russia is amassing troops near Ukraine.

Russia denies any such plans and says it moves troops within its borders as it sees fit.

A source familiar with the situation said targeting Putin's inner circle with sanctions had been discussed and no decision had been made.

Another person familiar with the situation said sanctions against Russia's biggest banks were also being considered by the United States and its European allies. Another option was going after Russia's ability to convert roubles into dollars and other currencies, the source said.

The sanctions threat could be part of a U.S. strategy to deter Russia from expanding its influence in Eastern Ukraine, Sova Capital said in a note.

"We believe the call could cool tensions between the West and Russia and reduce some of the geopolitical risks in the rouble and Russia's financial assets."

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.6% at $74.23 a barrel, supporting Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.4% to 1,645.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.6% higher at 3,869.1 points.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Alexander Marrow; editing by Rashmi Aich and Jason Neely)

