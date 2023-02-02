Russian rouble gains against the dollar as oil prices rise

The Russian rouble opened higher against a weakened dollar, boosted by rising oil prices even as it lost ground against other major currencies.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.21% stronger against the dollar at 70.60 RUBUTSTN=MCX, but had lost 0.71% to trade at 77.00 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had shed 0.014% against the yuan to 10.41 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

In a note, Andrei Kochetkov, lead analyst at Otkrytie Research, said the rouble would likely continue to trade stably against a backdrop of rising oil prices and a weakened dollar despite ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.6% at $83.32 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.60% to 1,008.38 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.44% higher at 2,239.72 points.

