Russian rouble fluctuates, heads for 4-year low as oil prices dive

MOSCOW, March 17 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble trimmed early gains to weaken on Tuesday, heading towards its lowest levels since 2016 hit earlier this month, as oil prices dipped below $30 and as other emerging-market currencies posted losses.

The rouble has been one of the worst-performing currencies against the dollar this year, having lost around 17% of its value since late 2019 following a double hit from a slump in oil prices and a global sell-off due to the coronavirus outbreak.

At 1216 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% weaker against the dollar at 75.01 RUBUTSTN=MCX, poised for its weakest level since February 2016 of 75.49.

The rouble is in search of a new equilibrium level after Brent crude futures dropped below $30 per barrel, said Dmitry Polevoy, chief economist at the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Oil traded near $30 a barrel on Tuesday, close to its lowest since 2016, and analysts said more declines may follow as the coronavirus pandemic hits demand and as Saudi Arabia and Russia battle for market share.

In the near term, the rouble may see some support from Russia's month-end tax payments that usually prompt export-focused companies to convert their dollar or euro revenue to meet local liabilities, Polevoy said.

Versus the euro, the rouble slid 1.1% to 82.42 EURRUBTN=MCX, edging closer to the 85 mark it touched a week ago, its weakest since early 2016.

Russian authorities pledged to ensure financial stability despite external shocks, but the Bank of Russia is not expected to follow other global central banks and slash interest rates.

A Reuters poll showed the central bank is likely to hold its key rate unchanged at 6% at the board meeting on Friday.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina will hold an unscheduled online press conference after the meeting to explain the rate move and the position regarding the impact of the coronavirus on monetary policy, the bank said on Tuesday.

Oil prices reversed course to trade lower later in the day, hitting Russian stocks.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 3.6% to 9,325 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 2.1% lower at 2,218.8 points.

