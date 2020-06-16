Russian rouble floats along with oil prices, stocks recover

MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble followed oil prices and eased on Tuesday, as investors gauged a balance between risks of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and support from fiscal stimulus in the United States, while stock indexes inched higher.

At 0723 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 69.69 RUBUTSTN=MCX, hovering away from its June low of 70.70 hit on Monday.

"Given the current state of the global economy, the suppressed demand for commodities and forecasts of a slow recovery from the pandemic, the fundamentally justified rouble rate should now be 70-72 against the dollar," BCS Brokerage said.

The rouble also lost 0.4% to 79.04 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Riskier assets, including the rouble, received support from U.S. Federal Reserve plans to start its corporate bond buying scheme, while a report flagging the possibility of more fiscal stimulus helped underpin investor sentiment.

In Russia, industrial output data for May is on the radar as it should shed light on the depth of Russia's economic contraction since the country imposed a partial lockdown in late March.

Financial markets can get momentum from the Russian central bank which is expected to cut its key interest rate by as much as 100 basis points on Friday to cushion economic contractions.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.1% at $39.63 a barrel.

After falling for a few days in a row, Russian stock indexes were up. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.9% to 1,244.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.3% higher at 2,754.0 points.

The MOEX will try to get closer to the 2,800 mark on Tuesday, Promsvyazbank said in a note.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, editing by Ed Osmond)

