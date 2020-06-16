Russian rouble firms with rising oil prices, stocks rebound

Adds details, updates prices

MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Tuesday, buoyed by rising oil prices, as investors gauged a balance between risks of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and support from fiscal stimulus in the United States.

By 1507 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% stronger against the dollar at 69.24RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving well away from its June low of 70.70 hit on Monday.

Having weakened in early trade, the rouble's jittery movements were part of an "ambiguous" situation for emerging market currencies, said Veles Capital analyst Yury Kravchenko, with investors still weighing up the risks of a second wave of the pandemic.

"Given the current state of the global economy, the suppressed demand for commodities and forecasts of a slow recovery from the pandemic, the fundamentally justified rouble rate should now be 70-72 against the dollar," BCS Brokerage said.

The rouble also gained 0.9% to trade at 78.05 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 4.3% at $41.42 a barrel.

Riskier assets, including the rouble, received support from U.S. Federal Reserve plans to start its corporate bond buying scheme, while a report flagging the possibility of more fiscal stimulus helped underpin investor sentiment.

In Russia, industrial output data for May is on the radar as it should shed light on the depth of Russia's economic contraction since the country imposed a partial lockdown in late March.

Financial markets could gain momentum from the Russian central bank which is expected to cut its key interest rate by as much as 100 basis points on Friday to cushion economic contractions.

Yields on Russia's benchmark 10-year OFZ treasury bonds fell to 5.59% ahead of auctions by the finance ministry on Wednesday, as risk appetite increased. Bond yields move inversely to their price. RU10YT=RR

After falling for a few days in a row, Russian stock indexes were up. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 3.2% to 1,260.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 2% higher at 2,773.9 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Marrow, editing by Ed Osmond)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.