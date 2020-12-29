Russian rouble firms vs dollar, stocks climb higher

MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed slightly and stock indexes rose in light trade on Tuesday as investors contemplated higher oil prices and lingering concerns about possible new sanctions against Russia.

At 0753 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 73.62 RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving towards 72.65, the four-month high touched in mid-December.

"We still think that the rouble is fundamentally undervalued at current levels," Otkritie bank said in a note, predicting the rouble to firm beyond 70 against the dollar during next year.

The threat of sanctions has dented the rouble this year, adding to economic headwinds related to the COVID-19 pandemic and a crash in prices for oil, Russia's main export.

Sanction concerns intensified recently after the United States promised to retaliate over a massive hacking campaign that allegedly involved Russians and urged European allies and private companies to halt work that could help in the building of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.

Moscow has denied any wrongdoing.

Rouble volatility could increase in the next few days as trading activity will wane further ahead of Russia's long New Year holidays. The Moscow Exchange will be closed for four days from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3, but many traders will be away from their desks for longer as Russia's holiday season ends on Jan. 11.

Versus the euro, the rouble eased 0.1% to 90.12 EURRUBTN=MCX, holding away from levels of around 70 seen in early 2020.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1% at $51.35 a barrel, buttressing the stock market.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.8% to 1,402.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX added 0.6% to 3,279.3 points, nearing an all-time high of 3,318.39 it hit on Dec. 17.

($1 = 73.7120 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, editing by Ed Osmond)

