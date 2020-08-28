Russian rouble firms vs dollar on Fed's new inflation policy

MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed against a weaker dollar on Friday, tracking other emerging market currencies lifted by the Federal Reserve's new inflation policy which fuelled appetite for riskier assets.

At 0750 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 74.75 RUBUTSTN=MCX, retreating from the four-month low of 76.0025 it hit on Wednesday.

Versus the euro, the Russian currency slipped 0.3% to trade at 88.87 EURRUBTN=MCX, having touched 89.81 earlier this week, its weakest level since Feb. 2016.

The rouble received a boost from a U.S. Federal Reserve announcement that it would aim for 2% inflation on average instead of making it a fixed objective.

"This approach should allow the regulator to carry on without raising rates for a long time, something that is generally beneficial for risky assets," Elena Kozhukhova, an analyst from Veles Capital, wrote in a note.

The rouble's gains, however, remained capped by lingering geopolitical concerns over the crisis in neighbouring Belarus and the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Russian prosecutors said on Thursday they saw no need for a criminal investigation into Navalny's sudden illness.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the Kremlin had set up a police force to support Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko at his request, although it would not be deployed unless unrest there spun out of control. Putin's comments sent the rouble tumbling.

On Friday the Belarusian rouble fell below 3.16 against the euro, a fresh record low EURBYN=. It BYN= was 0.4% weaker against the dollar at 2.662, close to all-time lows of 2.6640 hit on Thursday.

Prices for crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, slipped 0.6% to $44.80 a barrel by 0736 GMT.

Russian stock indexes were trading lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.6% to 1,257.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was nearly 1% lower at 2,982.8 points.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Additional reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

