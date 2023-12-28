News & Insights

Russian rouble firms vs dollar, euro amid tax support

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

December 28, 2023 — 02:58 am EST

Written by Marina Bobrova for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed against the U.S. dollar and euro on Thursday, receiving support from month-end corporate taxes.

At 0743 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% stronger against the dollar at 90.46 RUBUTSTN=MCX.

It had gained 0.5% to trade at 100,70 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and also firmed 0.5% against the yuan to 12,67 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

"The rouble continues to strengthen for the fourth day in a row. Thus, we can say that the measures taken by the authorities to curb the rouble's decline are clearly working," said Alor Broker's Alexei Antonov.

Since October and the rouble's most recent slide to 100 against the dollar, a presidential decree forcing exporters to convert some foreign currency revenue has provided support, as have elevated interest rates.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, rose 0.05% to $79.69 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.59% at 1,075.02. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.34% lower at 3,086.94.

(Reporting by Marina Bobrova; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

