Russian rouble firms towards 74 vs dollar on rising oil prices

MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The rouble opened stronger on Tuesday, hovering around the 74 mark versus the dollar as rising oil prices and optimism over the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and U.S. fiscal stimulus outweighed lingering, Russia-specific sanctions risks.

At 0711 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 74.06 RUBUTSTN=MCX, earlier pushing below 74 for the first time since Jan. 21.

It had gained 0.2% to trade at 89.45 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

If the dollar continues its decline against a basket of global currencies and oil doesn't fall, the rouble will try to finish the day below 74, said Alor Broker analyst Alexei Antonov.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.8% at $61.07 a barrel.

Nationwide protests over Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was jailed last week for almost three years for parole violations that he says are trumped up, have pressured the rouble in recent weeks, though the threat of sanctions has eased.

Economic recovery hopes were also supporting risk assets.

"The optimism stems from the apparent improving prospect for a more rapid than expected economic recovery on the back of the accelerated COVID-19 vaccine rollout and expectations that US President Biden's massive $1.9 trillion stimulus package will be passed," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.5% to 1,469.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% higher at 3,455.5 points. Both the indexes hit their highest since Jan. 21.

Shares in consumer electronics retailer M.Video MVID.MM were up around 6% after the company gave a 2020 trading update and said it would pay 100% of net income as dividends.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov Editing by Gareth Jones)

