Russian rouble firms towards 74 vs dollar, 90 vs euro

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Thursday, moving towards 74 versus the dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was too early to consider rolling back its emergency support.

At 0908 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 74.26 RUBUTSTN=MCX after hitting 74.19, its strongest level since March 22.

The rouble firmed versus the dollar as "the Fed did not even broach the subject of a possible curtailment of asset purchases in the future even as it did note the improvement in the economy and reduction of risks," Sberbank CIB said in a note.

Versus the euro, the rouble added 0.2% to 90 after touching 89.92 for the first time since April 6 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble has been on the mend since last week when Russia said it would withdraw some troops from the border with Ukraine, lowering fears of new sanctions against Moscow after the U.S. barred its banks from buying state bonds directly from Russia from mid-June.

The rouble still retains a visible geopolitical discount. In 2020, when oil prices hovered near current levels, the rouble was at around 61 versus the dollar and 68 to the euro.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.9% at $67.89 a barrel, extending gains as bullish forecasts on recovering demand this summer outweighed concerns about the impact of rising COVID-19 cases in India, Japan and Brazil. O/R

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.9% to 1,522.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% higher at 3,589.8 points, moving towards an all-time high of 3,627.91 hit on Tuesday.

Shares in Sberbank were up 0.5% on the day SBER.MM after Russia's largest lender said it more than doubled its net profit in the first quarter and lifted its profitability forecast.

Shares in Gazprom rose 0.4% GAZP.MM after the gas company reported a 89% fall in 2020 net profit.

