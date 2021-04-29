Russian rouble firms towards 74 vs dollar, 90 vs euro

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed in early trade on Thursday, moving towards 74 versus the dollar and hovering around the 90 mark versus the euro.

At 0608 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 74.29 RUBUTSTN=MCX after hitting 74.1925, its strongest level since March 22.

Versus the euro, the rouble added 0.1% to 90.13 after touching 89.98 for the first time since April 6 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble has been on the mend since last week when Russia said it would withdraw some troops from the border with Ukraine, lowering fears of new sanctions against Moscow after the U.S. barred its banks from buying state bonds directly from Russia from mid-June.

The rouble still retains a visible geopolitical discount. In 2020, when oil prices hovered near current levels, the rouble was at around 61 versus the dollar and 68 to the euro.

On Wednesday, Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.6% at $67.64 a barrel, extending gains as bullish forecasts on recovering demand this summer outweighed concerns about the impact of rising COVID-19 cases in India, Japan and Brazil. O/R

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

