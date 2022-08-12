Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks up

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble reversed early losses and firmed slightly on Friday, heading towards 60 against the U.S. dollar, while stock indexes inched higher but lacked momentum ahead of the weekend.

At 1331 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 60.49 RUBUTSTN=MCX, remaining in a narrow range between 59.45 and 61.45 for the ninth trading session in a row.

Against the euro, the rouble gained 0.7% to 62.19 on the Moscow Exchange. EURRUBTN=MCX

Volatility in the rouble declined recently after wild swings in the previous months when it hit a record low of 121.53 to the dollar on the Moscow Exchange in March, days after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, and then rallied to a seven-year peak of 50.01 in June.

The central bank said on Friday it was important to keep the rouble exchange rate free-floating.

"The Russian currency is likely to trade flat, but the closer the tax period at the end of the month, the stronger the rouble could be," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

Month-end tax payments that start next week usually prompt export-focused companies to step up conversion of their foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities, which supports the rouble.

"A pickup in exporters' offers of hard currency could help push USD/RUB below 60 in the coming days. In fact, we think the pair may be ready to test 60 today," Sberbank CIB analysts said in a note.

Promsvyazbank analysts said the rouble could firm to 58-60 to the greenback next week.

Russian stock indexes were up, but analysts warned the market could feel pressure from profit-taking ahead of an expected increase in selling pressure next week when Russia starts the conversion of global depository receipts (GDRs) into shares.

GDRs of Russian companies that were traded on foreign exchanges and held in Russian depositories will be automatically converted into shares on the Moscow Exchange from Aug. 15 in an effort to reduce foreign control over such companies amid Western sanctions.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 1% to 1,117.5 and the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.6% higher at 2,145.4 points.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Potter)

