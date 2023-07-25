Russian rouble firms to over one-week high vs dollar

July 25 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened to a more than one-week high against the dollar on Tuesday, boosted by high oil prices and an upcoming month-end tax period that sees exporters convert foreign currency revenues into roubles.

At 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 90.15 RUBUTSTN=MCX, earlier hitting its strongest point since July 14.

It had gained 0.6% to trade at 99.87 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and shed 0.2% against a stronger yuan to 12.60 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.3% at $82.97 a barrel. It hit its strongest point in more than three months in the previous session.

Pressure on the rouble, which sunk to a more than 15-month low in early July, has increased since an abortive armed mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group in late June. Drone attacks within Russia, which Moscow has blamed on Ukraine, have also dampened risk appetite.

Last week's larger-than-expected, 100-basis-point rate hike by the Bank of Russia to 8.5% had a limited immediate impact on the Russian currency, but higher rates should lend the rouble some support as they make investments in Russian assets more attractive.

The central bank sharply raised the cost of borrowing, saying the weak rouble was adding to inflation pressure from a tight labour market and strong consumer demand.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.9% to 1,032.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.5% higher at 2,951.1 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams)

