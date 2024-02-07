Russian rouble firms to hover near 91 vs dollar

MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed back past 91 to the dollar on Wednesday after a late slide in the previous session, but was still trading close to its weakest since mid-January, sensitive to changes in demand for foreign currency.

At 0734 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 90.97 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.1% to trade at 97.95 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had firmed 0.2% against the yuan to 12.63 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The finance ministry on Monday said it would switch back to making FX purchases from sales in the month ahead, slightly reducing the overall daily sales the state makes and reducing some support for the rouble.

"The very fact of foreign currency sales remains positive for the rouble, but is not defining," analysts from Raiffeisenbank said. "The state of the trade balance - the volume and frequency of forex sales by exporters, demand for FX from importers - to a greater extent determines the level of the exchange rate."

The possible extension of capital controls requiring exporters to convert foreign currency revenue beyond April 30 would also support the rouble. The central bank swiftly opposed the government's proposal for an extension last month, but the measure was supported by other key decision makers.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was unchanged at $78.56 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.4% to 1,123.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% higher at 3,245.3 points.

