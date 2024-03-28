Russian rouble firms to 92 vs dollar with month-end taxes due

MOSCOW, March 28 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened to 92 against the dollar on Thursday, supported by a month-end tax period that usually sees exporters convert foreign currency revenues to pay local liabilities.

At 0737 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 92.02 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.4% to trade at 99.51 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had shed 0.1% against the yuan to 12.67 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

"Today, exporters have to pay 2 trillion roubles ($21.73 billion) in taxes, and foreign currency sales on their part may remain elevated, although they are likely to decline compared to yesterday," said analysts from Sber CIB.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.3% at $86.38 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.3% to 1,133.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% higher at 3,310.4 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

($1 = 92.0325 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow;editing by Miral Fahmy)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.