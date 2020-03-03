Russian rouble firms, stocks post gains as U.S. Fed cuts rate

Adds detail, updates with U.S. rate cut

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates, boosting a recovery in prices for oil, Russia's key export.

The U.S. Fed cut rates in an emergency move designed to shield the world's largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus.

"After such news, we will see a rally in risky assets. But fundamental risks have not gone anywhere," said Kirill Tremasov, a former economy ministry official who heads research at Locko Invest firm.

At 1510 GMT, the rouble gained 0.8% to 65.86 per dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX, a level last seen on Thursday, heading away from the 67.65 level struck on Friday, which was its weakest since early 2019.

Since the beginning of the year, the rouble has lost more than 6% against the dollar.

Against the euro, the rouble strengthened 0.4% on the day to 73.62EURRUBTN=MCX, having briefly weakened to 75 on Monday.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, extended gains after the rate cut and was up 1.7% at $52.69a barrel. It fell as low as to $48.40 on Monday on the back of concerns that the spread of the coronavirus was hitting the global economy, lowering demand for fuel.

"The rapid spread of the virus to other countries suggests that a pandemic is becoming a reality, meaning the fallout will be extended – at least until mid-2020," said Vladimir Tikhomirov, chief economist at BCS Brokerage.

"From a macroeconomic point of view, the likelihood of a global recession is growing sharply and the only reliable way to hedge risks is cash."

Russian authorities, however, have so far dismissed the market sell-off.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said he expected state purchases of foreign exchange for reserves to continue on a daily basis, which adds pressure on the rouble. The central bank said it would keep monitoring the global economic situation and market, when asked by Reuters whether it has considered halting purchases of foreign exchange amid the rouble's drop.

Russian stock indexes trimmed some of the losses incurred over the past week. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 3.4% at 1,347.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEXwas 1.9% higher at 2,818.4 points.

