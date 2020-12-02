Russian rouble firms, stocks hit multi-month highs ahead of bond auctions

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed and Russian stocks hit multi-month highs on Wednesday ahead of two treasury bond auctions, as hopes for COVID-19 vaccines and additional U.S. economic stimulus helped to offset the impact of declining oil prices.

At 0803 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 75.65 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.2% to trade at 91.33 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.2% at $47.35 a barrel.

The market is watching OPEC and allies, led by Russia, after they postponed talks on oil output policy for 2021 to Thursday, with players divided over how much oil they should pump given weak demand because of the pandemic.

The decline in oil was a bigger driver for the rouble than the weakening dollar, which stayed near a 2-1/2-year low, Alor Broker analyst Alexei Antonov said in a note.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden told the New York Times his priority was to get a generous aid package through Congress even before he takes office in January, supporting riskier assets.

The rouble's growth was constrained by weak oil prices, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest, but it should strengthen to around the 75.5 mark versus the greenback.

Government bond auctions were in focus, with the finance ministry offering two OFZ treasury bonds later on Wednesday, testing appetite for debt which is popular among foreign investors for its yield, and could support the rouble.

Russian stock indexes were steady after reaching multi-month highs.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.1% to 1,309.5 points, earlier reaching a 3-1/2-month high. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% lower at 3,145.3 points, earlier touching its strongest mark since January.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.