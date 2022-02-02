Russian rouble firms slightly with Ukraine tensions in focus

MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Wednesday, hovering near its strongest mark against the dollar in over a week, but still sensitive to tensions over Ukraine, with Russia showing no sign of backing down from security demands it has made of the West.

The rouble is moving away from a near 15-month low of 80.4125 versus the greenback hit last week when it was battered by concerns that Russia plans to invade neighbouring Ukraine, something Moscow has repeatedly denied, and Western threats to impose new sanctions on Russia if it makes an incursion.

At 0707 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 76.68 RUBUTSTN=MCX and was steady versus the euro at 86.41 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West on Tuesday of deliberately creating a scenario designed to lure it into war and ignoring Russia's security concerns over Ukraine, after Moscow and Washington's top diplomats held talks.

"On the geopolitical front, the market takes heart from the continuing negotiations, but risk remains," said BCS Global Markets in a note. "Optimism will likely be capped until concrete moves are made."

In a sign that market sentiment was normalising, the finance ministry will resume weekly OFZ government bond auctions this week after cancelling them for the past two weeks amid the rouble crash. The ministry will hold one auction later on Wednesday.

The resumption of OFZ auctions could support the rouble, said Promsvyazbank analysts, who expect the currency to continue firming towards the 76 mark against the greenback on Wednesday.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.2% at $89.36 a barrel, hovering near levels last seen in late 2014, and supporting Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.7% to 1,468.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.7% higher at 3,573.6 points, not far from a more than two-week high of 3,584.71, hit in the previous session.

